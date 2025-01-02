Manuel Locatelli understands the magnitude of the challenge Juventus faces as they prepare to take on AC Milan in the Super Cup semi-final this month. The stakes are high, as this match represents the first opportunity for silverware in Italian football this season. Both clubs are eager to start 2025 on a high note, and the clash promises to be a fiercely contested affair.

Juventus comes into this match unbeaten in domestic football, a testament to their resilience under Thiago Motta. However, they have drawn more games than they would have liked, and turning those stalemates into victories is crucial if they are to lift the Super Cup. Against an AC Milan side with a renewed sense of purpose under a new manager, the Bianconeri will need to elevate their game to emerge victorious.

The last time these two sides met in Serie A, they couldn’t be separated, ending in a stalemate. However, this semi-final clash ensures there must be a winner, which adds an extra layer of intensity to an already compelling rivalry. Milan’s revamped tactics and hunger to impress their new boss will present a stern test for Juventus.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

For Locatelli, this game is more than just another fixture. The Italian midfielder has emerged as a key figure for Juventus this season and could potentially become the club’s next permanent captain following Danilo’s controversial departure from the squad. Speaking about the high-stakes nature of the match, Locatelli emphasised the importance of focus and precision:

“These are inside-out games that don’t allow you to make mistakes. These games are decided by the details. We must never make mistakes in our attitude,” he said, as quoted by TuttoJuve.

Locatelli’s words underscore the razor-thin margins that often define encounters of this magnitude. Juventus will need to bring not just tactical discipline but also mental sharpness to overcome a Milan side that is always a formidable opponent.

The Bianconeri have a chance to set the tone for the rest of the season with a victory here. A win would not only secure a place in the Super Cup final but also serve as a statement of intent for their domestic and European campaigns. For Juventus fans, all eyes will be on the midfield maestro Locatelli to guide his team through what promises to be a pivotal encounter.