“We missed the Champions League last season. Hearing its anthem evokes a special feeling,” said Locatelli as published on the club’s official website.

“It’s the most prestigious competition and we can’t wait to get on the pitch in front of our fans.

“The team changed, now I’m one of the most experienced players. So I have to set an example. There are a lot of guys who want to do well, this makes everything easier.

“We’ve bonded very well, because there’s a great desire to return to playing at the highest level.”

The Italian is happy to have more quality within the ranks, even if it means more competition for places, especially in the middle of the park.