Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli can’t wait to play in the Champions League again after almost two years of absence.
The Bianconeri will kickstart their European campaign by hosting PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday evening.
The 26-year-old joined his coach Thiago Motta in Monday’s pre-match press conference to preview tomorrow’s action.
The former Sassuolo man admitted that he and his teammates missed hearing the iconic Champions League anthem following their expulsion from the previous edition due to a judicial decision.
“We missed the Champions League last season. Hearing its anthem evokes a special feeling,” said Locatelli as published on the club’s official website.
“It’s the most prestigious competition and we can’t wait to get on the pitch in front of our fans.
“The team changed, now I’m one of the most experienced players. So I have to set an example. There are a lot of guys who want to do well, this makes everything easier.
“We’ve bonded very well, because there’s a great desire to return to playing at the highest level.”
The Italian is happy to have more quality within the ranks, even if it means more competition for places, especially in the middle of the park.
“Personally, since the first day of the season, I have been focused on improving myself.
“We are working well under the coach’s guidance. In midfield, we have a lot of quality and we can cover every area as best as possible.”
Locatelli also acknowledged the team failed to register the required result in Empoli where they shared the spoils following a cagey draw. He admits he and his teammates were irked by the result.
“The draw with Empoli is a result we didn’t want and it left us angry, but our thoughts are on tomorrow’s clash because it’s an important match.
“PSV is an organized team, they play good football, but what matters most will be our approach.
“We have many guys making their debut in the competition, so it will be exciting, but then at the opening whistle, we will have to dominate the action, even if we know it won’t be easy.
“We will have to recover the ball quickly and keep control of the game.
“There must be no fear, the Champions League requires maturity, and we are here for this, to fight for every ball.”
No Comments