Locatelli, Allegri and several others face their past in Juventus-Sassuolo encounter

Prior to Juve’s encounter against Sassuolo, la Gazzetta dello Sport listed those who will be facing their past on Wednesday evening.

Manuel Locatelli is famously the last man to make the switch from the Mapei Stadium to the Allianz, and he’s set to meet his former teammates on the pitch for the first time.

Moreover, this match is always a special one for Max Allegri. The manager and the Neroverdi both made their first steps towards relevance during their past collaboration.

The current Juventus boss led the Emilians towards their first promotion to Serie B, while also making the first steps in his successful coaching career.

Moreover, current Sassuolo players Domenico Berardi, Federico Peluso, Edoardo Goldaniga, Filippo Romagna and Rogerio were either fully or partially owned by the Bianconeri at one point.

Nevertheless, this meeting isn’t only about the past, but it also concerns the future, as the likes of Giacomo Raspodori, Hamed Traorè and Gianluca Scamacca could end up playing for the Old Lady in the future.

Juve FC say

Juventus and Sassuolo have shared a mutually beneficial relationship that has been cemented with every new deal that is conducted between them.

While this could give the Bianconeri an advantage in their potential pursuit for the Neroverdi’s young jewels, the Old Lady will hardly get any discounts, as proven by the exhausting negotiations for Locatelli’s transfer.