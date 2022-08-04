Bonucci celebration
Club News

Locatelli and Bonucci on target as senior squad wins Villar Perosa friendly

August 4, 2022 - 11:00 pm

On Thursday, Juventus revived an old custom following a three-year hiatus as the first team took on the U-23 squad in a pre-season friendly at Villar Perosa.

Obviously, Max Allegri’s men were the clear favorites, and they wasted no time at all to display their superiority, as Manuel Locatelli put them in the lead in the second minute with a well-placed shot.

The senior squad dominated the encounter while testing the formation that could start the Serie A opener against Sassuolo on August 15. Leonardo Bonucci then added the second goal as he met Angel Di Maria’s corner kick with a header.

As per custom, the Villar Perosa friendly must end with a crowd invasion. But while the fans usually wait until the middle of the second half, this time they decided to bring the match to an end as early as the 48th minute as they flocked into the pitch, signaling a 2-0 win for the first team.

Juventus will now travel to Tel Aviv to meet Atletico Madrid in their final test of pre-season.

JUVENTUS XI: Szczesny (30′ Perin); Danilo, Bonucci (36′ Gatti), Bremer (46′ Rugani), Alex Sandro (44′ Pellegrini); Zakaria (44′ Rovella), Locatelli, Fagioli (36′ Soulé); Di Maria, Vlahovic, Kean.

Substitutes: Pinsoglio, Perin, Rovella, Gatti, Pellegrini, Rugani, Rabiot, Soulé, Cudrig, Zuelli, Da Graca, Barbieri

JUVENTUS U-23 XI: Garofani, Leo, Riccio (14′ Stramaccioni), Poli, Verduci, Sersanti, Barrenechea, Iocolano, Sekulov, Pecorino, Lipari

Substitutes: Raina, Mulazzi, Bonetti, Nzouango, Stramaccioni, Turicchia, Iling Junior, Rafia, Cotter, Gozzi

Avatar

You Might Also Like

McKennie

Video – Is Weston McKennie the most irreplaceable USMNT player?

August 4, 2022
De Ligt

Opinion: Ranking the last five Juventus players who wore the number 4 jersey

August 4, 2022
Udogie

Paratici reportedly beats Juventus for exciting Serie A wingback

August 4, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.