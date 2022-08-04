Locatelli and Bonucci on target as senior squad wins Villar Perosa friendly

On Thursday, Juventus revived an old custom following a three-year hiatus as the first team took on the U-23 squad in a pre-season friendly at Villar Perosa.

Obviously, Max Allegri’s men were the clear favorites, and they wasted no time at all to display their superiority, as Manuel Locatelli put them in the lead in the second minute with a well-placed shot.

The senior squad dominated the encounter while testing the formation that could start the Serie A opener against Sassuolo on August 15. Leonardo Bonucci then added the second goal as he met Angel Di Maria’s corner kick with a header.

As per custom, the Villar Perosa friendly must end with a crowd invasion. But while the fans usually wait until the middle of the second half, this time they decided to bring the match to an end as early as the 48th minute as they flocked into the pitch, signaling a 2-0 win for the first team.

Juventus will now travel to Tel Aviv to meet Atletico Madrid in their final test of pre-season.

JUVENTUS XI: Szczesny (30′ Perin); Danilo, Bonucci (36′ Gatti), Bremer (46′ Rugani), Alex Sandro (44′ Pellegrini); Zakaria (44′ Rovella), Locatelli, Fagioli (36′ Soulé); Di Maria, Vlahovic, Kean.

Substitutes: Pinsoglio, Perin, Rovella, Gatti, Pellegrini, Rugani, Rabiot, Soulé, Cudrig, Zuelli, Da Graca, Barbieri

JUVENTUS U-23 XI: Garofani, Leo, Riccio (14′ Stramaccioni), Poli, Verduci, Sersanti, Barrenechea, Iocolano, Sekulov, Pecorino, Lipari

Substitutes: Raina, Mulazzi, Bonetti, Nzouango, Stramaccioni, Turicchia, Iling Junior, Rafia, Cotter, Gozzi