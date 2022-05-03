Locatelli and De Sciglio return to training while another player sustains a knock

After earning a hard-fought win over Venezia in the weekend, Juventus resumed training on Tuesday as the players began the preparations for the upcoming trip to Genoa on Friday.

According to ilBianconero, there are some good news in store for Juventus supporters, as Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio trained with the group.

The report explains how the Colombian and the Italian fullback immediately took the field and trained alongside the rest of their their teammates.

It appears that the two of them have managed to shake off their minor physical problems and will be expected to make swift returns.

As for Manuel Locatelli, he’s been out for a month since sustaining an injury in the clash against Inter. The report claims that the midfielder made some runs and took shots during the session.

Weston McKennie was also present on the Continassa training ground, but the source says that the American was working with a personal trainer.

On the negative side, Luca Pellegrini fell to the ground in pain following a clash with Alvaro Morata. The left-back has apparently sustained a knock to his left ankle that spelled the end of his training session. The extent of the injury is currently unknown, but we’ll learn more about it in the coming days.

The report adds that Daniele Rugani was the main star of the session with a solid defensive performance while also contributing with a fabulous goal.