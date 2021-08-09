Locatelli and Pjanic are priorities for Juventus but here are two other players they are thinking about

Juventus is looking to bolster their midfield in this transfer window and they have been in talks with Sassuolo over signing Euro 2020 winner, Manuel Locatelli.

The young midfielder has been their target for around a year and he caught the attention of other clubs after his Euro 2020 heroics with Italy.

Reports have also linked them with a move for Miralem Pjanic who only left them to join Barcelona last summer.

The Bosnian has struggled for relevance in Spain and was one of Massimiliano Allegri’s most trusted players before the manager’s departure from Juve in 2019.

Barca will happily do a deal for him if Juve agrees to pay all his wages at the moment.

These midfielders are the priority targets for Juve, but they are not the only ones they are targeting.

Calciomercato says if they cannot sign either, they will move for alternatives and have two Frenchmen in mind.

The report claims that AS Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouaméni and Chelsea’s Tiémoué Bakayoko are two players Juve will look to sign as their alternatives.

Bakayoko has entered the last year of his current Chelsea deal and might be the easier of both stars to land.