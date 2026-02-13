Manuel Locatelli understands the magnitude of the occasion as Juventus prepare to face Inter Milan, and he will be eager to guide the Old Lady to a significant result in what promises to be a decisive encounter.

Juventus have performed well in phases this season, yet Inter Milan sit at the summit of the league table for a reason and will be determined to underline their credentials in this fixture. The Bianconeri have shown inconsistency at times, something they must now address if they are to maintain momentum and compete strongly in the latter stages of the campaign.

Inter will represent a formidable challenge. The Nerazzurri have plenty at stake and will be equally motivated to secure maximum points. When the two sides met in Turin earlier in the season, supporters witnessed a thrilling contest that Juventus eventually won 4-3. That dramatic result adds further intrigue to the forthcoming clash, with Inter undoubtedly keen to avenge that defeat.

High Stakes for Both Sides

The importance of this match extends beyond local rivalry. Both teams recognise that the outcome could have significant implications for their respective ambitions. Juventus must demonstrate greater maturity and composure in key moments, particularly in tightly contested matches where fine margins often determine the result.

Locatelli has made it clear that the squad are fully aware of what is required. Speaking as reported by Il Bianconero, he said, “We know the importance of the match at all levels, we know their strength, they have a great coach and have been playing together for a long time and are mature. We lacked this maturity a bit; we should have won some games, even dirty ones. We are more aware and confident. We must have this personality and put in a great performance tomorrow.”

Manuel Locatelli (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

A Test of Character

His comments highlight the need for personality and resilience. Juventus will need to combine tactical discipline with mental strength if they are to secure a positive outcome against a well-established and confident Inter side.