Manuel Locatelli cannot hide his delight after winning his first trophy as a Juventus player.

The midfielder spurned the advances of several top clubs, including Arsenal, to move to Allianz Stadium.

He could have earned more in the Premier League, but Juve is his boyhood club, and it was always a dream for him to play for the Bianconeri.

He is now living his dream life, but winning trophies had eluded him since he joined the club.

The Bianconeri are the most successful Italian club, but since Locatelli joined them, they had not won any trophy until last night.

After their 1-0 win against Atalanta, Juve has now ended the season having achieved their seasonal objectives.

The Bianconeri have won the cup and qualified for next season’s Champions League, and Locatelli is delighted to have won his first trophy in a Juve shirt.

He wrote on Instagram: “My first trophy with this shirt. The shirt I’ve always dreamed of. The dream of a child who always believed in it and always gave everything. We deserved it every day! I’m proud of my teammates ❤️Thanks to those who have always supported us in these certainly not easy years. We are Juve and the only objective is to win until the end.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been a key player for us, and he deserves the trophy for all the hard work he is putting in at the club.