Manuel Locatelli has finally broken his silence after being snubbed by Luciano Spalletti for Italy’s squad at Euro 2024.

Locatelli was an important member of Italy’s squad at Euro 2020, where they won the competition in England.

His form at that tournament made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in European football.

Juventus had to fend off competition from Arsenal to add him to their squad from Sassuolo because he refused to negotiate with the Premier League side.

Locatelli’s form hasn’t improved since he moved to Juve, and some fans argue that he has regressed.

Spalletti didn’t deem him good enough for his squad and opted for Nicolo Fagioli instead among Juventus’ midfielders, even though Fagioli was sidelined for much of the season.

Locatelli was not pleased and finally broke his silence with a social media post, and he captioned an Instagram image:

“I took a few days after the end of the championship to reflect carefully on everything. The season has been long and we have achieved the team objectives. Now it’s time to enjoy my fantastic family. I will always have a positive outlook because I am aware that I gave everything. Working every day to improve myself is my mentality, and it will always be like this. A hug to all of you.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has not been in good shape for much of his time on our books, and we need him to improve.

This snub should challenge him to work harder and do better in the next campaign.