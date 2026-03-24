Manuel Locatelli missed a potentially decisive penalty for Juventus in their draw against Sassuolo, and the midfielder has now spoken publicly as he prepares to represent the Italy national football team during the international break.

The midfielder was entrusted with taking the spot kick, as Juventus continue to rotate their designated penalty takers. Locatelli is generally considered reliable from the spot, which made the miss particularly surprising. On this occasion, however, he failed to convert, and the match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw.

Impact on Juventus Campaign

The result represented a significant setback for Juventus, who are currently competing in a tightly contested race for a Champions League place. Dropping two additional points in such circumstances could prove costly as the season progresses, especially given how fine the margins are at this stage of the competition.

Locatelli, who also serves as team captain, is expected to remain among the options for future penalties despite the miss. His leadership role places him under increased scrutiny, particularly when errors have a direct influence on results. As a senior figure within the squad, he is aware that moments like these can carry considerable weight.

Locatelli Responds to Miss

Speaking after the match, as reported by Il Bianconero, Locatelli addressed the situation and emphasised his determination to respond positively. He stated, “I know my responsibilities very well, and I know that the only way to react to a mistake is to work even harder.”

He also shifted focus towards international duty, adding, “Now we have a World Cup to win, and we’ll give everything we have to achieve it. Stay focused and united! Forza Azzurri!”

His comments underline a commitment to improvement and resilience, qualities that are essential both at club and international level. Nevertheless, given his role and experience, there will be an expectation that he refines this aspect of his game to avoid similar costly moments in the future.