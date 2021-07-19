Locatelli breaks social media silence amidst clamour for his signature

Manuel Locatelli is arguably the most sought-after Serie A player this summer and after helping the Italian national team to win Euro 2020, more clubs want to sign him.

The midfielder’s transfer is being discussed between Juventus and his current club, Sassuolo.

The Green and Blacks have an offer from Arsenal that matches their 40m euros asking price for his signature.

However, Juventus wants to pay 30m euros after he spends time on loan with them, an offer that Sassuolo is still considering, according to Football Italia.

While clubs struggle to get his signature, he seems to have decided to join Juventus and he is now relaxed about his future.

The report says the Bianconeri and Sassuolo have decided that they wouldn’t bother him while he takes his well-deserved extended break because of his exertions at Euro 2020.

They will continue negotiations, hoping to reach a middle ground as soon as possible.

While talks over his future continue, the midfielder seems to be enjoying his time off football and took to social media to send a message.

He posted an image of himself moving through a beautiful garden and captioned it: “CALM”.

He will no doubt hope to return from his holiday to sign the necessary forms to become a new Juventus player.