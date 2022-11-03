Locatelli calls on Juventus to forget their disappointing UCL campaign

Manuel Locatelli wants Juventus to put their disappointing exit from the Champions League at the group stages behind them and play the Europa League to win it.

The Bianconeri were knocked out of the UCL with one group-stage game left to play after losing to every club in their group.

PSG beat them 2-1 last night in Turin, but Max Allegri’s men still finished the UCL campaign in the Europa League spot.

It is not a competition Juve is used to competing in, but they have to deliver their best in it now they have been relegated there.

Locatelli admits they were below par in the UCL, but he expects everyone to move on and do well in the Europa League.

The midfielder said via Calciomercato:

“We lost, we are happy in the middle, we wanted to pass but the past is gone. We have to roll up our sleeves and play the Europa League as an important competition.”

Juve FC Says

We have to show we are a top club in the Europa League and it will be great if we emerge as winners.

Playing in the competition means we retain an opportunity to win at least one of four trophies this season, so we just need to give it our best.