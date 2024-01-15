Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli sets high objectives for the club starting with the current campaign.

The 26-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2021 and has been slowly but surely transforming himself into one of the most reliable midfielders in Serie A.

The former Milan and Sassuolo midfielder surely hasn’t forgotten the appalling events of last season which ultimately saw the club ousted from European competitions despite finishing third on the pitch.

In film terms, Locatelli views the ongoing campaign as a vengeance season where the club reclaims its status among the elite while calling for his teammates to believe in the cause.

“We must bring Juventus back to winning trophies,” said the Euro 2020 winner in his interview with Domenica Sportiva via Tuttosport.

“This is our objective and it’s in our thoughts every single day. Let’s start again with hard work, humility and sacrifice. We are on the right path.

“If this campaign was a film, it would be the season of vengeance. Last year they took away everything from us.

“Let’s hope it can be the season of victory. Obviously, we’re enjoying a good run. You can see the work of the group on the pitch.

“We now believe more in ourselves. This is a decisive factor that we must carry until the end of the season.”

Locatelli also identified his coach Max Allegri as the ultimate leader of the group, explaining why he’s one of a kind.

“Max is our leader. His way of communicating and managing situations is different from all others.

“We must be there as a team and help one other.”

Finally, Locatelli addressed the recent controversial incidents related to refereeing decisions and VAR intervention.

“With VAR, we managed to avoid a lot of mistakes, so it remains a positive inclusion. But then again, we can still improve on this front.

“The referees sometimes make mistakes to our advantage and sometimes to our disadvantage but we all work for the best. We need to try to limit the controversies.”