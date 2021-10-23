Locatelli, Chiellini, Bonucci and Chiesa are not enough, Mancini wants to pick more Juventus players for national team duty

The Derby d’Italia match between Juventus and Inter Milan this weekend will feature several Italian players.

Juventus alone could field four of the players that won Euro 2020 with the national team, but Roberto Mancini wants more.

The Azzurri manager reveals in a recent chat that he would be happy to see some Italian players in the game, but concedes that it will still not be enough.

“It gives satisfaction, but it will still be too few for what the Italians can do,” Mancini said at the Colalucci Prize as quoted by Football Italia.

“Having said that, it will be a good match. I don’t think it’s decisive because we are at the beginning. Juve are chasing and must try to win, Inter will play their game, they are open to any result.”

Juventus has some of the best Azzurri players in their squad and they are always on the lookout for top Italian players at other clubs to sign.

With the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini close to retirement, the Bianconeri still has Nicolò Rovella and others who look like future Italian stars.

Rovella is currently developing his craft on loan at Genoa and has caught the attention of the national team coaches.

Inter Milan also has several Italian players in their squad, including Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni.

Azzurri players from both clubs will want to deliver their finest performances, knowing their national team boss will be watching them closely.