Locatelli considers playing for Juventus the ultimate dream

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has revealed playing for the club is the ultimate goal for him as he becomes an essential member of their squad.

Locatelli has been a key player for the black and whites since he moved to the club in the summer of 2021.

He had a superb Euro 2020, which made Arsenal battle Juventus for his signature.

However, the Azzurri star has supported the Bianconeri all his life and choosing them was easy, no matter what Arsenal was offering.

He is now a key cog in the wheel at the Allianz Stadium as Max Allegri develops the Bianconeri into the winning side they always are.

Speaking about his career at the club, Locatelli said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I have had complicated moments in my career but as my dad tells me the difficulties help you grow. Being at Juve is the crowning glory of a dream and today my experience allows me to give advice to Fagioli and Miretti who are very young and are at Juve, in a context that is certainly not easy. What I always tell him is to try to always remain carefree, then they will grow over time as it is normal, but they are already making great strides.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has always been consistent with the fact that Juve is the club of his dream and we are not surprised that he has repeated it.

The midfielder will continue to play a prominent role for us as an important team member; hopefully, we will soon win some trophies together.