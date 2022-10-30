Locatelli could be back but Juventus still missing key men for PSG match

Manuel Locatelli is back to fitness and could feature in Juventus’ match against PSG this midweek.

The midfielder was unavailable for their game against Lecce because of an injury, but he has recovered.

He can play from the first minute against the Parisians, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

However, as he returns, the report says Leandro Paredes and Dusan Vlahovic will not be involved in the game because they are still injured.

They also missed Juve’s last game, with Vlahovic picking up a knock in midweek against Benfica.

The PSG game is a must-win for the Bianconeri, but Max Allegri will get his players to win the game without these teammates.

Juve FC Says

Without them, we still have enough good players to go on and win that match.

PSG is a powerhouse in European football now and the game gives us a chance to show everyone that we are serious about returning to the top of the continental football rankings.

We will also get rewarded with a place in the Europa League if we win and Maccabi Haifa does not do the same against Benfica.

Hopefully, the likes of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik will step up with the goals and help us down PSG.