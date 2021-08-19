Locatelli could make Juventus debut this weekend

Manuel Locatelli has just completed his move to Juventus from Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri have pursued the midfielder for much of this summer after his stunning form for Italy at Euro 2020.

Arsenal and several other European clubs wanted to sign him, but he told Sassuolo that he wants to join only the Bianconeri.

After much back and forth, Juve has agreed to take him on loan with an obligation to buy.

Now the focus is on when Locatelli will make his Juve debut and Sportmediaset via Tuttomercatoweb is claiming that he could play in their friendly game against the Under23s on Thursday.

Interestingly, the report also claims that he could even feature in their season opener against Udinese this weekend.

The report said: “Locatelli sees his debut on Sunday on the occasion of the first championship in Udine, given the situation of emergency in the median: Arthur and Rabiot are injured and McKennie is disqualified. But his Juventus debut could already take place on Thursday in the test against the Under 23 “.

The midfielder has been training with Sassuolo since he returned from his extended break and Massimiliano Allegri will confirm if he is at the required level to contribute against Udinese.