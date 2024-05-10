Manuel Locatelli joined Juventus following an impressive performance for Italy in Euro 2020 and some fine displays for Sassuolo.

After the Euros, he was highly sought after, with Arsenal ready to do everything it took to add him to their squad.

However, the midfielder chose to move to Juventus, where he has since become a key player.

The Bianconeri have been benefiting from his services, but there is a feeling that Locatelli has not yet fully met expectations at the Allianz Stadium.

The men in black and white expect more from him, even though he primarily plays in front of the defense. A change of management could make a difference.

A report on Il Bianconero suggests that Locatelli is one of the Juventus players whose position in the team could be affected if Thiago Motta becomes the club’s next manager.

Motta is tipped to replace Allegri, and the report claims that if that happens, Locatelli will be assigned a different role.

Locatelli can definitely improve further, and hopefully, our next manager will help the midfielder get better.

He is one of the leaders in the dressing room and must improve his on-field performance to earn the respect of his teammates.