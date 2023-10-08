In their last fixture before the October international break, Juventus secured an important 2-0 win over Torino.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the latest edition of the Derby della Mole.

The Bianconeri consolidated their superiority over their crosstown rivals, extending their unbeaten streak to 17. This includes 13 wins and four draws.

In the last five encounters between the two clubs, the Bianconeri recorded three clean sheets.

Moreover, Juventus have now found the back of the net against Torino in 25 matches on the trot. This is the club’s longest active scoring streak against a Serie A club.

On another note, Federico Gatti and Arkadiusz Milik both scored from corner kicks. Therefore, the Bianconeri have now scored 11 of their last 15 goals against the Granata from set pieces, including eight corner kicks.

Surprisingly, three of Juve’s last five goals in the Derby came through defenders. Gatti added his name to the list, while his Brazilian teammates Gleison Bremer and Danilo had scored in the previous edition (4-2 win in February).

Finally, 100 is the magic number for Manuel Locatelli. The midfielder celebrated his 100th appearance for Juventus in all competitions. Simultaneously, the 25-year-old registered his 100th overall victory in Serie A. This includes his previous stints at Milan and Sassuolo.