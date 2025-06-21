Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli feels he has vastly matured over the past four years, while explaining the responsibilities laid on his shoulders after asserting the captain’s role.

The 27-year-old has been a regular starter since his arrival in the summer of 2021, but his importance to the cause has significantly increased throughout the years.

In each of his first three seasons at the club, Locatelli had a different captain. At first, it was the legendary Giorgio Chiellini, who then passed the torch to his old comrade, Leonardo Bonucci. Nevertheless, the latter was pushed out of the door a year later, with the armband passing to Danilo, only for the Brazilian to suffer a similar fate in January.

After a major turmoil under Thiago Motta, the armand has now rested on Locatelli’s biceps based on the order of Igor Tudor.

Manuel Locatelli talks Juventus responsibilities

The Italian midfielder believes he must pass on the values he learned from his predecessors to his younger teammates.

“For me, wearing the armband of the jersey I have always dreamed of gives me the shivers,” said Locatelli in his interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“It’s a daily responsibility, I have to be an example. A gesture that I needed, but my strength is having balance, always thinking about the daily work.

“I have changed because I have grown. Four years have passed since I arrived. I have had great captains here. I looked at Giorgio, Leo, and Danilo and I did not take on some responsibilities, now I know that the others look at me.

“What I have received, now I have to transmit, we have to make people understand that here we have to work seriously, always.”

Locatelli on Khephren Thuram

Moreover, Locatelli discussed his friendly rapport with his midfield partner, Khephren Thuram, claiming that his father, Lilian, has given him the green light to scold him.

“Hard work is part of Juve’s DNA. It is something that is transmitted. Khephren surprised me because he is a good person who wants to improve.

“When you have a good family behind you, these things pay off. I always pull his ears, and I also have the approval of his father.”