Locatelli eager to get back to winning ways with Italy – (Video)

After the defeat against Spain in the UEFA Nations League Semi Finals, Italy’s historic unbeaten run came to an abrupt end.

Nonetheless, Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli is adamant on putting the loss behind him and get back to winning ways as soon as Sunday, when the Azzurri take on Belgium for the Bronze medal.

The 23-year-old is aware of his opponents’ star-studded squad, but he’s happy that the clash will take place at Juve’s very own Allianz Stadium.