Locatelli
Club News

Locatelli exempted from Italy’s latest squad for personal reasons

November 12, 2022 - 9:00 am

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has not been named in the latest Italy squad for the next international matches for personal reasons.

After missing out on the World Cup in Qatar, Italy is rebuilding its team as it bids to become a global power again.

Roberto Mancini remains in charge after winning Euro 2020 with the team and we expect him to build a side capable of winning another championship.

Several players have been dropped from that disastrous WC qualifying campaign, but Locatelli is a part of the new Italy team.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals he spoke to the national team manager about a personal issue.

The manager understood and agreed not to name him in the squad for the latest games.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has not been in sparkling form since he moved to Juve, but he remains in the plans of the Italian national team manager.

The midfielder knows he will get plenty of chances in the future to play for his country and has to face whatever personal matter he has now.

Hopefully, it is not a big deal and it will be sorted before the players return to training in preparation for club football next year.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Serie A side set to increase their budget to keep Juventus target

November 12, 2022
ronaldo

Ronaldo reveals he almost quit football at Juventus

November 11, 2022
Paredes Di Maria

Argentina names two Juventus stars in their World Cup squad

November 11, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.