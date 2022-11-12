Locatelli exempted from Italy’s latest squad for personal reasons

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has not been named in the latest Italy squad for the next international matches for personal reasons.

After missing out on the World Cup in Qatar, Italy is rebuilding its team as it bids to become a global power again.

Roberto Mancini remains in charge after winning Euro 2020 with the team and we expect him to build a side capable of winning another championship.

Several players have been dropped from that disastrous WC qualifying campaign, but Locatelli is a part of the new Italy team.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals he spoke to the national team manager about a personal issue.

The manager understood and agreed not to name him in the squad for the latest games.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has not been in sparkling form since he moved to Juve, but he remains in the plans of the Italian national team manager.

The midfielder knows he will get plenty of chances in the future to play for his country and has to face whatever personal matter he has now.

Hopefully, it is not a big deal and it will be sorted before the players return to training in preparation for club football next year.