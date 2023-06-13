Locatelli expected to make a huge leap in the next campaign

Manuel Locatelli emerged as a standout performer for the Italy national team during Euro 2020, attracting significant interest from several clubs upon the tournament’s conclusion. Juventus was praised for securing his signature in a competitive race.

Having excelled at Sassuolo, there was great confidence within Juventus that Locatelli would establish himself as a top player at the Allianz Stadium. However, the midfielder has faced challenges in demonstrating why the club was so eager to acquire him.

Despite receiving ample playing time, Locatelli has yet to fully justify the club’s decision, and there is room for improvement in his performance. Nevertheless, Max Allegri continues to field him regularly, underscoring his importance to the team.

According to Il Bianconero, the upcoming season carries significant importance for the talented Italian midfielder, as he is expected to evolve into a key player for Juventus. While the club has added new midfielders to their ranks since his arrival, Locatelli is still regarded as one of their most crucial assets.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is a key man for us, but the midfielder must start delivering more returns if he wants us to take him seriously.

We believe he has the capability, which must begin to show in how he performs for the club.