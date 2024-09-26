Juventus has faced criticism for their recent performances, which have shown less progress than their fans had hoped for.

The Bianconeri started the season well but are now winless in their last three league games, rekindling memories of inconsistent displays under Max Allegri.

Some fans have been quick to compare the current team to Allegri’s, especially after their recent draw against Napoli.

Juventus lacked the cutting edge to make a difference in that game, similar to their earlier draw against AS Roma, raising concerns about a lack of improvement.

However, midfielder Manuel Locatelli disagrees with this assessment. He believes the team is making progress, though it may not be as visible as fans would like.

He explained the difference in their performance against Roma and Napoli to Tuttosport:

“We did better against Napoli than against Roma. Conte’s team closed up. Then we talked about it: we should have tried to be more vertical and enter the opponent’s area more. But it is normal, we have just started a new journey.”

Juve FC Says

We demand a lot from our players, but we believe that they have what it takes to earn the results we expect.