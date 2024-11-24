Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli argued he’d rather play a cagey goalless draw like the one witnessed last night against Milan rather than be embroiled in an eight-goal thriller similar to the most recent Derby d’Italia.

The 26-year-old captained the Bianconeri in what turned out to be one of the most uneventful fixtures of the season, with neither side managing to forge dangerous opportunities. In the end, a stalemate felt inevitable.

After the contest, Thiago Motta insisted the result was positive for the visitors, while Locatelli echoed his manager’s sentiments.

“Yes, Motta told us it was a good display. We moved well as a team and had a great attitude,” said the former Sassuolo man in his interview with DAZN via TuttoJuve.

“These big matches are decided by episodes. We all remember Inter-Juve, but those games are strange. Today was a balanced encounter that I think should give us confidence moving forward.

“We put on a great defensive performance. We certainly lacked a goal, but we have to look at the positive aspects.”

Locatelli insisted he prefers to take part in this sort of cagey contest instead of a rollercoaster clash like the Derby d’Italia between Inter and Juventus which ended in a 4-4 draw.

“The Derby d’Italia invoked incredible emotions, because it was a rollercoaster, but it’s better to play a match like this one. It was very balanced and difficult to score.

“These matches are decided in an instant and let’s be honest, had we trailed 5-2 against Inter, the match would have been over. It’s better to be balanced, stay in the match and then try to score. But you always have to maintain balance.”

Finally, Locatelli heaped praise on his midfield partner Khephren Thuram as well as his father Lilian and brother Marcus.

“We have to applaud Khephren and compliment his father. I also met Marcus, they are two exceptional guys, very polite, who speak well.

“I definitely know Khephren better now, he is a guy who has presented himself from day one with incredible humility, and he always works well.

“He has a great future ahead of him, I think Juve has signed a great player who will certainly help the team for many years to come, because he has the right mentality. He’s a wonderful person as well.”