Locatelli formed a bond with Juventus players during Euro 2020 and insists on a Turin transfer

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci may have played key roles in helping Juventus to sign Manuel Locatelli this summer after a report reveals that he bonded with them during Euro 2020.

Locatelli was one of the younger members of the Azzurri squad which won the competition on Sunday.

He had been a target of the Bianconeri before the competition and his performance for Italy in the group stages gave the Bianconeri more reasons to push to sign him.

Tuttojuve says he formed a bond with the Juventus contingent in the Italian national team and wants to be club teammates with them.

Sassuolo has received enquiries from clubs around Europe for his signature, but he has told them that his first choice is to join Juventus.

The likes of Arsenal are ready to meet the Green and Blacks asking price for his signature this summer, but they want to grant him his wish and have been holding talks with Juventus.

Both clubs are expected to meet again soon as they are still struggling to reach an agreement over his transfer.

Juve is hopeful that they will reach an agreement soon, but they are not willing to just accept what Sassuolo is asking for without bargaining.