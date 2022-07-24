Locatelli give his opinion on new teammate Pogba

Manuel Locatelli is delighted to be a teammate of Paul Pogba at Juventus and he claims he idolised the Frenchman when the World Cup winner played for the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016.

Pogba has unfinished business at the club and he has returned to the Allianz Stadium now, hoping to lead Juve back to the glory days.

Locatelli joined the Bianconeri in the last summer transfer window and had an indifferent first campaign at the Allianz Stadium.

Pogba will now support him in Juve’s midfield, and he should perform even better now.

The Euro 2020 winner is delighted at the prospect of sharing the pitch with the World Cup winner and lavished praise on him in a recent interview.

He said, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport: “I did not know him personally, but it was a positive surprise because he brought so much enthusiasm to the team and the group needed it. For me he is an absolute champion, a pure talent, with incredible physical skills and a lot of quality.

“I admired him when he played for Juve before, now having him as a teammate is a beautiful thing for me and fills me with pride.

“Now he needs to relaunch a bit and we are here on purpose to put him in the best possible conditions to repeat himself as in the years before Juve.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba struggled at Manchester United because he didn’t get the support he needed and it is hard for players to thrive without that.

However, at Juve, he will get all the love he needs and we should see a different player in black and white.

Locatelli also didn’t do so well for the club last season. We hope he can do better in this campaign and their combination should make us effective in midfield.