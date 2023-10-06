Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has offered insights into the differences between his experiences under Roberto de Zerbi and Max Allegri, both of whom he has had the privilege of working with.

De Zerbi played a significant role in developing Locatelli’s talent during their time together at Sassuolo, ultimately leading to the midfielder’s transfer to Juventus. Since joining Juve, Locatelli has continued to be under the guidance of Max Allegri.

The two managers have distinct football philosophies, with Allegri placing a greater emphasis on defensive aspects of the game. De Zerbi, on the other hand, has garnered widespread respect for his teams’ exciting, possession-based attacking style of play. Currently, De Zerbi is at the helm of Brighton, a club known for their captivating style of play in the Premier League.

Locatelli’s footballing journey began at Sassuolo, where he was part of a team that played attractive football. However, he has also adapted effectively to the tactical demands and style of play at Juventus, showcasing his versatility and adaptability as a midfielder.

Speaking on the difference between both managers, the midfielder said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“They are opposite but unique. I feel close to De Zerbi because he changed my life. I was a kid who needed that sort of experience at Sassuolo. Get some slaps to then join a top team again.

“When I arrived at Juventus I found a person with an impressive mentality. I like to listen to winners and he [Allegri] is as such. People can say all they want, but Allegri has always won.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is in the best position to give an opinion on both gaffers as he has worked with them and is spot-on with his comments.

Juve has enjoyed success under Allegri before and we know this team will develop to that level again soon.