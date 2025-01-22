Manuel Locatelli has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ goalless draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League last night, acknowledging that the team could have done more to secure a better result.

Juventus entered the match in fine form, following a morale-boosting win against AC Milan. With their recent performances inspiring confidence, fans had high expectations for another victory in Belgium. However, the encounter proved to be as challenging as anticipated, with Brugge extending their impressive unbeaten streak and demonstrating why they have been such formidable opponents.

The game unfolded as a highly tactical battle, with both sides focusing on defensive solidity, which stifled each team’s attacking opportunities. Juventus struggled to overcome Brugge’s well-drilled system that effectively neutralised the Bianconeri’s key attacking threats. Similarly, Juventus remained solid at the back, ensuring that Brugge also found it difficult to create clear chances.

Reflecting on the match, Locatelli admitted that it was a tough contest but expressed optimism about the team’s qualification prospects. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“It was a difficult match. I think they prepared well: they were quite closed, but they pressed in a concentrated manner. With this point we can qualify for the playoffs, even if we have the last match at home against Benfica that we want to beat, since we are at home. I think it was a good match, even if we could have done more.”

The result leaves Juventus needing a victory in their final group-stage match against Benfica to secure progression, and Locatelli’s comments reflect the team’s determination to capitalise on home advantage in that crucial fixture. While the match against Brugge was a defensive and tactical affair, Juventus will look to improve in their next outing as they aim to continue their Champions League campaign.