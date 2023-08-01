Manuel Locatelli has been thoroughly impressed by Timothy Weah’s performance and integration into Juventus since joining the club from Lille in the current transfer window. Weah, known as one of the top wingers in Ligue 1, has quickly built a positive rapport with his new teammates at the Bianconeri.

Juventus found themselves in need of a quality wing-back after parting ways with Juan Cuadrado, and Weah emerged as a player who can effectively fill the void left by the Colombian at the club.

Locatelli, who recently joined Juventus from Sassuolo, has thoroughly enjoyed training with Weah and shared his thoughts on the new teammate in a recent interview. The positive atmosphere and good chemistry among the players seem to be contributing to a promising start to the American winger’s spell at the Italian club.

Tuttomercatoweb quotes him saying:

“Timothy flies, when he runs he’s very fast. He integrated right away, he’s a guy who listens and this is very important: when you arrive at a new club and with a history like Juve’s you have to be good at learning from those who have been here for more time. We have to pass on Juve’s values ​​to him, but he’s a good boy and will do well this year.”

Juve FC Says

Weah is an exciting player who our other stars will enjoy and it is great to hear Locatelli discuss working with the American this way.

If he keeps training well, he will be our first choice in that wing when the campaign begins properly.

The club is still in the market to add Timothy Castagne to their group, but Weah can keep the Belgian on the bench if he keeps training well.