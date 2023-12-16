Manuel Locatelli insists that every Juventus player is at fault for their failure to win their game against Genoa last night.

The Bianconeri managed a 1-1 draw at the Marassi but struggled to break down a stubborn and brave Genoa side.

Despite Genoa coming into the game in poor shape, they made life difficult for Juve, who couldn’t secure a victory.

Juventus scored once from the penalty spot, but they had other chances to increase their lead, which they failed to capitalise on.

The missed opportunities proved costly in the end, and Juventus will remain behind Inter Milan, struggling to reclaim the top spot if the Nerazzurri win their game.

After the fixture, Locatelli said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We conceded a goal that we don’t usually concede, I’m things that can happen but then you have to react. Opportunities must be exploited, it’s everyone’s fault because we have to take the step of scoring more and closing out games.”

Juve FC Says

We should have killed that game while we could and we cannot blame a single player for not doing well.

In our next games, the whole team must be prepared to win as many matches as possible and ensure we stay around the top two on the league table.