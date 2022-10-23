Locatelli insists he knows the expectations on him

Manuel Locatelli was one of the stars of the Italian national team that won Euro 2020 and the midfielder moved to Juventus shortly after the competition.

The Bianconeri had monitored him while he was at Sassuolo and completed the move for him in the summer of 2021.

Locatelli has not been as influential as when he played for the Italian national team and the Black and Greens.

Fans are still waiting for him to be on his best form, knowing he can do better.

Speaking after his recent outing with the Bianconeri, the midfielder said via Calciomercato:

“I’m happy with this game. I know that there are many expectations on me, I try to repay them, I give everything for this shirt, for the coach.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli was an impressive player at Sassuolo and the Italian national team, but his performances have been subdued since he moved to Juve.

The midfielder must do better to justify his big-money move to the club after we saw off competition from the top sides to land him.

When Paul Pogba returns, he could lose his place on the team if he does not prove he has what it takes to keep playing for us.