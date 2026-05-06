Manuel Locatelli is one of the rare players who have supported Juventus throughout his life and has gone on to represent the club professionally. Now serving as captain, he carries significant responsibility both on and off the pitch as the team continues its pursuit of success.

The Italian midfielder remains a key figure within the squad, consistently delivering strong performances and maintaining his importance to the side. Juventus regard him as one of their central players, particularly during a period in which stability and leadership are essential.

Leading During a Rebuilding Phase

Juventus are still undergoing a rebuilding process, having not secured the league title since 2020. While their long-term ambition is to reclaim domestic dominance, their immediate focus is on finishing the current season inside the top four.

The Bianconeri remain confident that they can achieve this objective, but doing so will require consistent performances in the closing stages of the campaign. Locatelli’s leadership will be crucial, as he is expected to inspire his teammates and guide them through this demanding period.

His presence in midfield provides both structure and determination, qualities that Juventus will rely upon as they aim to meet their targets.

Juventus players thanking fans after beating Como (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Connection With the Supporters

Locatelli has also spoken about his deep connection with the club’s supporters, emphasising his understanding of their expectations and emotions. His background as a fan gives him a unique perspective within the squad.

As reported by Calciomercato, he said, “I know what it means to be a Juventus fan. I used to watch the games and look forward to them all week. I know what it feels like, and it’s an honour and a privilege to be on this side, and now I have this added responsibility.”

His words highlight both pride and accountability, reinforcing his commitment to the club. Juventus will hope that this sense of responsibility translates into performances that help the team improve and achieve its objectives in the remainder of the season.