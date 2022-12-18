Locatelli insists Juventus players only focused on the pitch and not off field issues

Juventus has been embroiled in some off-field legal battles recently and it seems it will put them in serious trouble while their players are away on holiday or at the World Cup.

The club has maintained it has done nothing wrong, and some of its stars have returned from the break to prepare for the second half of this season.

Juve is hopeful it can continue winning after its fantastic run before the World Cup break, and they will hope they can get points on the board when league games resume in Italy.

Naturally, players will be asked about their struggles with the Turin prosecutor’s office, but Manuel Locatelli insists their focus is on the pitch.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Corporate affairs? We knew what happened like you, but we have to think about playing as we always have. We have always felt empowered”.

Juve FC Says

Juventus officials are working hard on their legal cases, and our players do not need to answer the questions about the issues.

Locatelli is smart enough to give the proper answer, and we hope other players will also make it clear their business is to train and win matches for the Bianconeri.

Locatelli is one of the players who did not play at the World Cup, and we expect him to be in top form when football returns.