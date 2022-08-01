Locatelli insists the club has made bold transfer moves

Manuel Locatelli believes Juventus has done some wonderful transfer business as they prepare for a new season.

The midfielder was a part of their recent training camp in America, and he watched as they prepared for the campaign with some of their new players.

Having finished last season without a trophy, the Bianconeri need some in this one, and their plan remains to win.

The former Sassuolo man will take even greater responsibilities in this campaign, but playing with a top player like Paul Pogba means he has the right support to thrive.

Speaking about their preparations for the campaign, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We are a great group, we all follow Allegri closely. These days have been important to make the team even more united. We made some big purchases and we are very happy. “

Juve FC Says

We have signed some really talented players and more could join the group before the transfer window closes.

As long as they remain committed to following the instructions of Max Allegri, we should have a successful season.

Locatelli is one of Italy’s finest players, and fans will hope he does very well in this campaign.