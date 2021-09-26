Locatelli insists the most important thing is the win despite scoring for Juventus

Manuel Locatelli scored his first Juventus goal in their 3-2 win over Sampdoria today but chose to focus on the team’s effort in his post-match interview.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri from Sassuolo in the last transfer window after a long-standing negotiation between both clubs.

He had been on Juve’s radar from last season and he was in fine form for Italy at Euro 2020.

His performance in the competition increased his number of suitors, but the midfielder insisted he wanted to join the Bianconeri.

He eventually got his wish and has become one of their key players under Massimiliano Allegri.

He scored one of Juventus’ goals in the 3-2 win and insists that the most important thing was the team’s performance and the win when he spoke to the media after the game.

“We are all responsible, we all know what we have to do on the field and to help each other out. The fundamental thing today was to win,” Locatelli told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“What happens in the locker room stays there, we listen to what the coach says and must get our way back up the table.”

The midfielder will now look to keep his place on the team when Juve faces Chelsea in the Champions League in their next match.