Manuel Locatelli has addressed the recent sending off of Kenan Yildiz during Juventus’ match against Monza, expressing confidence that the young player will learn and grow from the experience. Yildiz, who has become an important figure in the Bianconeri’s first team despite being just 19 years old, was dismissed for behaviour deemed inappropriate, an error that more seasoned professionals are generally expected to avoid.

Since breaking into the senior squad, Yildiz has shouldered considerable responsibility, and his maturity on the pitch often belies his age. However, as with many young talents, there are still key lessons to be learned, and Juventus is committed to supporting his development both on and off the field.

Locatelli, a prominent figure in the Juventus dressing room, has taken a proactive role in mentoring the teenager. Speaking to Calciomercato, the midfielder emphasised the importance of learning from such setbacks, stating, “I spoke to him. He is aware that he made a fairly serious mistake in terms of his behaviour, and it is something that must not happen, but I am sure that it will not happen again. He understood the mistake, but we must not crucify him, there will be others who will replace him. He is a good boy, he will be the future of Juventus.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Locatelli’s comments highlight the club’s supportive environment and the leadership qualities within the squad that aim to guide emerging players through difficult moments. While Yildiz’s dismissal was a notable lapse, it has not diminished the belief in his long-term potential. The presence of experienced teammates will be instrumental in helping him refine his conduct and decision-making as he continues to mature in the professional game.

There is little concern within the Juventus camp about Yildiz’s future. On the contrary, this incident is viewed as part of the natural learning curve for a young player in top-flight football. With the right guidance and continued development, he is expected to return stronger and more composed after his two-game ban, reaffirming his place as a crucial part of Juventus’ future.