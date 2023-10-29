“It’s nice to see Juve top of the table. We know where our strengths lie but we still have so much room for improvement,” said Locatelli in his post-match interview as published by the club’s official website.

“On other occasions we’ve thrown away games like this. If we start picking up points instead we can do really well.

“Inter have more experience and a bigger squad. We’re a younger team that’s keen to keep growing.”

On a personal level, the midfielder relishes his experience as a Regista, but says he enjoys surging forward on some occasions.

“Personally I want to keep delivering good performances, playing further forward as a playmaker when needed and getting into shooting positions.

“The boss has tasked me with communicating with the lads on the pitch and that means a lot to me. We all played really well today and held our shape.

“When you’re not able to make the breakthrough, you need to hold it together. We did that and to score the winner at the death like that makes it all the more enjoyable.”