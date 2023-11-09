It’s great news for Juventus and their fans as Manuel Locatelli is reportedly set to extend his stay at the club until 2028. The midfielder has proven to be a crucial player for Max Allegri’s side and has become an integral part of the team.

Despite interest from Arsenal, Locatelli is dedicated to Juventus and is fulfilling his lifelong dream of wearing the iconic Bianconeri shirt. The club has been proactive in securing contracts for key players, and Locatelli is certainly considered a vital part of the group.

Ongoing talks for his contract extension, as reported by Calciomercato, indicate that Juventus is eager to keep Locatelli for the long term. The proposed new deal, worth upwards of 3.5 million euros per season until 2028, reflects the club’s commitment to retaining its key assets. It’s clear that Locatelli is content with the conditions and is focused on continuing to play for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Keeping Locatelli at the Allianz Stadium is a no-brainer because the midfielder is one of the best in his role in Serie A.

His desire to remain at the club is also an important factor to consider and we must look to seal the deal as soon as possible.

However, if a big offer comes, we must consider it because Locatelli is a replaceable player.