Manuel Locatelli is set to play a leading role at Juventus this season, despite recent interest from Al Ahli. The Saudi Pro League club reportedly made an offer for his signature, but Juventus chose to reject it, signalling their intent to retain the midfielder as a key figure in their squad.

The Bianconeri have no immediate plans to sell Locatelli and would likely only consider letting him leave if presented with an extraordinary offer. The club view him as a vital part of their setup, and he appears ready to embrace the responsibilities that come with his position. Locatelli has spent time with the squad at their training camp in Germany, preparing for the upcoming campaign and ensuring he is fully integrated with his teammates.

Pre-Season Preparation

Juventus’ pre-season was slightly shorter than usual due to their participation in the Club World Cup, limiting the number of matches they played in preparation for the new season. Despite this, the team are confident in their readiness, having focused on building cohesion and sharpening their tactical approach during the training camp. Locatelli has expressed optimism about the squad’s preparation and believes the work undertaken in Germany has strengthened their confidence.

Speaking via Il Bianconero, Locatelli said: “We start on Sunday. We’re very happy to get going. We can’t wait for the championship to begin. And then we’ll be in front of our fans. It’s certainly been a long year since last year, but now we have renewed energy; we’ve done a good job of preparing. I think the work in Germany has also paid off, so we’re happy and full of energy to start the new season.”

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Role in the Team

Locatelli is expected to take on significant responsibility for Juventus this season, providing stability in midfield and helping to dictate play from the centre of the park. His experience and technical ability will be crucial as the team competes on multiple fronts, with expectations high from both the management and supporters.

By retaining Locatelli, Juventus are signalling their intention to build a squad capable of competing for trophies, relying on a blend of established performers and emerging talent. The midfielder’s leadership and consistency will be key to achieving those objectives, and he is well placed to make a substantial impact as the season progresses.