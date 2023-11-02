Manuel Locatelli is on the verge of becoming the next Juventus player to sign a new contract with the club in the coming days.

Juventus has been actively working to secure the long-term future of their key players before making new additions to the squad when the transfer window reopens. Several players have already extended their contracts, and it’s reported that an agreement has also been reached with Nicolo Fagioli for a new deal.

The next player in line for an extension is Locatelli, as reported by Football Italia. The midfielder is a lifelong Juventus fan and is living his dream by playing for the club. He has no intention of leaving Turin shortly.

Juventus is also pleased with Locatelli’s contributions and wants him to remain with the team for the long term. The report suggests that Juventus is in negotiations to extend his contract until 2028, adding five years to his time at the club.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli’s presence on the pitch in each game is an important reminder that we are a top club that can buy any player we want.

His form at Euro 2020 still attracts suitors to him, yet he chooses to stay with us, which is enormous and we hope he extends his deal sooner.