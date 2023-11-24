Juventus is currently grappling with a severe injury crisis as they approach their upcoming match against Inter Milan this weekend. Max Allegri’s team is eager to secure a victory in this crucial fixture, which would propel them above Inter and to the top of the league standings.

The clash against Inter is highly anticipated, with both teams keen on winning to either climb or maintain their position in the league. To succeed in such a challenging match, having key players fit and ready for action is crucial.

While Juventus has managed to recover some of their previously injured players, a significant blow comes in the form of Manuel Locatelli. According to a report on Football Italia, Locatelli is still not participating in training ahead of the game, indicating that his injury is substantial, and he is unlikely to be fit for inclusion in the team. This absence represents a setback for Juventus as they prepare for the important clash with Inter.

Juve FC Says

It will be a blow to us if we lose Locatelli for that game because he is one of the most important midfielders at the club at the moment.

But we expect Max Allegri to still name a strong team and do a good job of finding a replacement for Locatelli within the squad.

The goal is to beat Inter in the game and if we achieve this, we can be confident we will have a very good season.