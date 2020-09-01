Locatelli: ‘It’s a dream to linked with Juventus’

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli says it’s a ‘dream’ to be linked with Juventus and reveals coach Andrea Pirlo is his idol.

The 22-year-old has earned his first call up to the Italian national team following his heroics for the Neroverdi last season.

“To be here is a dream come true for me, ever since I went to play with my friends in the park, I hoped to one day experience this emotion,” he told a press conference.

Locatelli made the switch from childhood club Milan in order to play more regularly at Sassuolo.

“I have no regrets, things had to go like this and today I’m satisfied, I’m really grateful to Sassuolo.

“They gave me confidence and helped me grow. As for me, [Andrea] Pirlo is my idol and it’s a dream to be linked with Juventus.