Ahead of the two decisive Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, Luciano Spalletti called up five Juventus stars for the Italy camp.

But unfortunately, Manuel Locatelli had to leave early as medical exams detected a slight fracture in the rib sustained during last Saturday’s encounter against Cagliari, explains JuventusNews24.

The 25-year-old will now undergo further tests following his return to Turin. The Bianconeri will be hoping to have the midfielder back at Max Allegri’s disposal before the major Derby d’Italia showdown against Inter on November 26th. Otherwise, it would be a major blow for the club.

Moreover, Italy coach Spalletti revealed that Andrea Cambiaso has arrived with a swollen ankle. Nevertheless, the versatile wingback remains with the national team.

“Cambiaso has a swollen ankle, while Cristante has a muscle strain. So we need to pay attention in the first and second training sessions,” explained the former Roma and Napoli boss via ilBianconero.

“We sent Locatelli home. Jorginho has some stitches in his head from the last game, But we need him.”

The other three Juventus stars in the Azzurri camp are Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean and Federico Gatti.

On another note, Dean Huijsen also returned home due to back pain. The teenager received a call-up from Netherlands U20.

The young defender took the field last night in Juventus Next Gen’s 0-1 defeat at the hands of Carrarese.