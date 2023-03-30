Locatelli makes an honest admission about his form

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli knows he has come a long way in his time at the club but believes he can do better.

The Azzurri star joined the club in the summer of 2021 after an impressive Euro 2020 campaign with the Italian national team.

He has since become one of the first names on the team sheet at the Allianz Stadium.

There is a feeling that Locatelli is performing below expectation and the midfielder also knows he can do better. He says via Calciomercato:

“I have matured a lot, I also believe as a person. I think I have a lot of room for improvement, I have to be more decisive under the door: it is a goal that I have set myself”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has not done as well as we expected, but he is not the only player who has struggled since Max Allegri has been at the club.

The system at Juve is different from what he is used to at Sassuolo; he needs to make the necessary adjustments to reach his full potential.

Perhaps the greatest sign that he is not progressing is when the national team manager snubbed him in the last window and that should motivate him to do much better than he is now.