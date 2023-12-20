Manuel Locatelli has admitted that Juventus players are dreaming of winning the league after finding themselves in second place on the league table, just behind Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri were not initially expected to challenge for the league title this season but have emerged as one of the top clubs in the country.

Despite having a smaller squad than Inter Milan, they have kept the league leaders on their toes with strong competition throughout the season.

While Juventus insists they are solely aiming to make a return to the top four, having missed out on European football this season, it is evident that they could achieve more than just a top-four finish.

Max Allegri will not admit that his team wants to win the league, but Locatelli has done so. The midfielder said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Clearly, we do have this dream and it is there. We must work to achieve our objectives and dreams. When you are in second place, you are forced to look ahead of you.”

Juve FC Says

We know the players want to win the league and have given us every reason to know that they want to be league champions.

However, we have to do our talking on the pitch and ensure that we continue to win as many games as possible.