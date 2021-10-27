Locatelli might welcome a former Sassuolo teammate to the Juventus squad soon

Juventus has been targeting younger players in the recent transfer windows and looks set to continue on that path.

This has made them target the best youngsters at various Italian clubs and there are a few clubs that have impressive youngsters as Sassuolo does.

The Bianconeri signed Manuel Locatelli from the Green and Blacks in the summer after very long transfer negotiations, and there could be more business between both clubs.

Tuttosport reports that the Bianconeri still has their eyes on some exciting prospects being developed at Sassuolo and names some players that could follow the steps of Locatelli soon.

Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca look closest to a move to Juventus from Sassuolo, but they aren’t the only ones.

The report says Juventus also has an eye on Hamed Traoré and Davide Frattesi and they will get a chance to watch them tonight.

Juve FC say

Locatelli has proven that Sassuolo knows how to groom players for the future and Juve will be smart to return for another of their jewels.

The Bianconeri have a strong youth team, but Sassuolo gives more first-team chances to their youngsters and this gets them better prepared to play for a top club like Juve.

Either of Raspadori and Scamacca would be a great addition to the current Juventus squad, but they could become better if they are allowed to spend this season with the Green and Blacks.

Juve could also discover another fine player in their team when both clubs face each other in Serie A tonight.