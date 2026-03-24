Missing the penalty against Sassuolo is the latest costly mistake that Manuel Locatelli has made at Juventus this season, and it needs to stop. The midfielder has committed several errors leading to goals and has apologised multiple times for costly mistakes during matches, which is far from an ideal situation.

Despite this, Locatelli has retained his place in the Juventus team under Luciano Spalletti and continues to work hard to remain an important player. He is aware that he plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world and has even been entrusted with the captaincy, so higher standards are expected from him.

Leadership Under Scrutiny

Mistakes happen, and every player can make them, but it seems to be occurring too often in Locatelli’s case. His position as a leader of the team puts extra responsibility on his shoulders, and consistent errors undermine both his authority and the team’s performance.

He needs to step up his game and eliminate costly mistakes if he is to maintain his role as a key figure for Juventus. The team depends on him not only for his skill on the ball but also for composure in critical moments, particularly in matches that can decide their standing in the league.

Final Matches and Maintaining Focus

With only a few matches left to play, mistakes like missing penalties are increasingly costly. Locatelli must address these issues immediately to help Juventus secure vital points. Improvement in his decision-making and execution will be crucial in the closing stages of the season.

Maintaining focus and minimising errors is essential for both Locatelli and the team. If he can regain his form and provide leadership on the pitch, Juventus will be better equipped to achieve their objectives, and he will reaffirm his place as a dependable figure for the club.