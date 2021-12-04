Locatelli names his role models in Juventus squad

Since joining the club last summer, Manuel Locatelli has quickly cemented himself as one of the most popular players amongst Juventus supporters.

The former Milan and Sassuolo man is a self-proclaimed Bianconeri supporter since his early years (which always helps) and his performances on the pitch have been convincing as well.

While the majority of the midfield pack have been underwhelming in the last few years, the 23-year-old has proven to be a breath of fresh air.

The Euro 2020 winner had made his Serie A debut with the Rossoneri at a very young age before continuing his growth path with the Neroverdi and finally earning his dream move to Turin.

Locatelli spoke about the differences between his various experiences thus far in his young career.

“At Milan, things started extremely fast to me, and I had to deal with a pressure that I wasn’t able to cope with just yet,” said the Italian who appeared as a guest during an event held at the Allianz Stadium via JuveNews.

“In Sassuolo , they welcomed me splendidly and made me feel important. I had the opportunity to slow down and roll up my sleeves, find myself and then play the European Championship and fulfill the dream of wearing the Juventus shirt.”

The midfielder then spoke about the teammates that he considers to be his role models.

“At Juve, it’s a constant update. I learn every day from all my teammates, we are a very united group . Learning here is easy because you play with so many champions .

“I always give the example of Bonucci and Chiellini. Two leaders and two icons from whom I learn every day. But there’s also Dybala who, as you can notice, has something different. Moreover, Cuadrado is a player that I have always liked and he is very fast.”