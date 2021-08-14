Locatelli
Locatelli negotiations in the final hurdle – What's left to reach a full agreement?

August 14, 2021

Following a positive meeting held on Friday, we’re beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Juventus directors met with their Sassuolo counterparts to discuss the transfer of Manuel Locatelli.

Whilst the negotiations have been on-going for several months, the Bianconeri management is still adamant on signing the player’s services.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve have raised their offer to a total of 35 million euros. The figure will be composed from an initial loan fee worth 5 millions, plus 7M on attainable bonuses, and 23 millions to redeem the player’s outrights.

But the main issue lies within the redeeming conditions. The Old Lady’s directors want the obligation to buy clause to be linked with Champions League qualification – meaning that they would only be forced to buy the midfielder if they manage to qualify for Europe’s primary club competition next season.

However, the Neroverdi are against such proposition, as they would like to link the clause with a minimal number of appearances in all competitions – as low as five according to the source.

Nevertheless, both parties are hoping to conclude the deal soon enough, and a final agreement could be reached in the next meeting that should ne held in Milan early next week.

The report expects the agreement to link the obligation to buy clause with a bigger number of appearances, which shouldn’t be lower than 10.

Let’s hope for a closure before the official kickoff of the Serie A season. Juventus will be hosted by Udinese for their opening match on August 22.

    Martinn August 14, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    You have to put faith in your player. The stumbling block can be solved. Weith all of the players going on loan and incoming fees from Romero etc they have no excuse not to match what’s needed.

